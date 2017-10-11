Kansas Volleyball Association Rankings

Class 6A
1. Olathe Northwest 25-3 (1)
2. Olathe North 22-4 (2)
3. Blue Valley West 29-4 (4)
4. Blue Valley North 20-6 (3)
5. Washburn Rural 25-4 (6)
6. Manhattan 24-9 (5)
7. Lawrence 18-7 (7)
8. Lawrence-Free State 22-8 (8)
9. Shawnee Mission Northwest 25-10 (9)
10. Gardner-Edgerton 22-12 (NR)
Class 5A
1. St. James Academy 25-4 (1)
2. De Soto 28-3 (4)
3. Maize 25-6 (5)
4. Newton 30-6 (3)
5. Lansing 28-5 (2)
6. St. Thomas Aquinas 17-10 (7)
7. Andover 22-7 (8)
8. Goddard 26-4 (6)
9. Bishop Carroll 16-8 (NR)
10. Pittsburg 26-6 (10)
Class 4A – Division 1
1. Rose Hill 28-0 (1)
2. Louisburg 22-6 (2)
3. McPherson 30-5 (3)
4. Independence 25-1 (6)
5. Basehor-Linwood 21-12 (4)
6. Abilene 22-8 (5)
7. Hays 21-6 (7)
8. Chanute 23-9 (10)
9. Ulysses 22-8 (9)
10. Eudora 20-10 (NR)
Class 4A – Division 2
1. Topeka-Hayden 23-11 (1)
2. Concordia 26-4 (2)
3. Wichita-Trinity Academy 23-3 (3)
4. Nickerson 28-6 (4)
5. Andale 21-7 (5)
6. Burlington 24-4 (6)
7. Santa Fe Trail 22-8 (7)
8. Holcomb 23-7 (8)
9. Chapman 17-8 (9)
10. Hugoton 16-10 (10)
Class 3A
1. Kingman 32-1 (1)
2. Silver Lake 27-4 (2)
3. Thomas More Prep-Marian 30-1 (3)
4. Hesston 25-2 (4)
5. Nemaha Central 26-2 (5)
6. Cheney 23-4 (8)
7. Douglass 22-3 (6)
8. Beloit 28-4 (7)
9. St. Marys 22-6 (9)
10. Sedgwick 22-6 (NR)
Class 2A
1. Heritage Christian 26-4 (1)
2. Goessel 29-0 (2)
3. St. Mary’s-Colgan 22-3 (3)
4. Plainville 24-2 (4)
5. Kiowa County 28-3 (5)
6. Udall 29-1 (7)
7. Olpe 23-5 (8)
8. Inman 22-7 (6)
9. Smith Center 23-7 (9)
10. Sacred Heart 24-8 (NR)
Class 1A – Division 1
1. Centralia 28-1 (1)
2. Sylvan-Lucas 25-1 (2)
3. South Central 27-3 (3)
4. Valley Falls 26-6 (6)
5. Thunder Ridge 22-4 (5)
6. Hanover 23-8 (4)
7. Rural Vista 20-5 (7)
8. Pretty Prairie 19-4 (8)
9. Washington County 17-10 (9)
10. Frankfort 19-9 (10)
Class 1A – Division 2
1. Wheatland-Grinnell 26-2 (1)
2. Argonia 25-5 (2)
3. Otis-Bison 21-7 (3)
4. Beloit-St. John’s/Tipton 21-6 (4)
5. Cunningham 18-8 (7)
6. South Barber 17-8 (6)
7. Northern Valley 14-8 (5)
8. Attica 15-11 (9)
9. Ingalls 20-10 (10)
10. Logan 16-9 (8)