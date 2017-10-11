Interim City Administrator anxious to help city move forward

Great Bend interim City Administrator George Kolb is on the job and ready to help the city move forward after a tumultuous summer. Kolb began his interim duties on Monday after agreeing to help guide the city for six-months after Howard Partington retired in the wake of the Cliff Couch Controversy. Kolb was a guest Wednesday on “City Edition” on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM.

George Kolb Audio

Kolb refers to Great Bend residents as “customers,” and says providing the best service possible should be the goal of any city government.

George Kolb Audio

Kolb spent three and half years as the city manager for the City of Wichita and most recently was the interim city administrator for Valley Center, a position that ended in June of 2016. Kolb’s six-month contract will pay him $2,100 per week.

The search for a permanent City Administrator will not begin in earnest until after the November election.