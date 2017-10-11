Great Bend superintendent of schools is curious how school funding will shake out

The tussle between lawmakers and the Kansas Supreme Court continues over the right amount of money that should be added to school funding. The October 2 ruling by the court shot down the legislators’ pitch to increase financing by $293 million this fiscal year for K-12.

USD 428 Superintendent Khris Thexton says lawmakers’ idea of increased funds being designated solely for at-risk students did not go over well with the court.

The court stated the $293 million was not an adequate addition to the already $4.3 billion spent on K-12 this year in Kansas. The lawsuit against the state wanted $893 million over the next two years.

Thexton believes there are ways to close the $600 million gap, but agreeing on those ways will be difficult.

The next legislative session in Kansas starts in January and lawmakers have until April 30, 2018 to devise a new plan to finance more money to Kansas schools. That will give the court time before their June 30, 2018 deadline to make their decision.