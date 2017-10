The Great Bend Lady Panthers split a pair of matches Tuesday in Phillipsburg.

Great Bend beat the host Panthers 28-26, 25-16 before dropping a non-league match to Smith Center 24-26 and 20-25.

The Lady Panthers now get ready for the Western Athletic Conference Tournament Saturday in Liberal. Their first match begins at 11a.m. against Dodge City, followed by Garden City, Hays, and then the host Redskins.

Tuesday Great Bend is at home to face Hoisington and Dodge City.