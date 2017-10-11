Farmer’s Bank & Trust – Part-Time Teller Position

PART-TIME TELLER POSITION
Farmers Bank & Trust in Great Bend is looking for a part-time teller. This is an excellent opportunity for someone with good communication and computer skills, a commitment to quality, and a desire to help others. We offer competitive wages in a friendly atmosphere. Cash handling experience preferred.
FARMERS BANK AND TRUST IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER – Minority/Female/Veteran/Disability
Applications can be printed online at www.farmersbankks.com
Please return applications to:
ATTN: HUMAN RESOURCES
P.O. BOX 267
GREAT BEND, KS 67530
FAX (620) 792-6925
or email to: humanresources@farmersbankks.com