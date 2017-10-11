Great Bend Post

Farmer’s Bank & Trust – Part-Time Teller Position

Farmers Bank & Trust in Great Bend is looking for a part-time teller. This is an excellent opportunity for someone with good communication and computer skills, a commitment to quality, and a desire to help others.  We offer competitive wages in a friendly atmosphere.  Cash handling experience preferred.

FARMERS BANK AND TRUST IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER – Minority/Female/Veteran/Disability

Applications can be printed online at www.farmersbankks.com

Please return applications to:

ATTN:  HUMAN RESOURCES

P.O. BOX 267

GREAT BEND, KS  67530

FAX (620) 792-6925

or email to:  humanresources@farmersbankks.com

 

 