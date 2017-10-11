Cop Shop (10/10)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (10/10)

Non-Injury Accident

At 9:54 a.m. a vehicle versus deer accident was reported at 153 NE 20 Avenue.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 11:06 a.m. a burglary was reported at 1246 E. K-4 Highway in Claflin.

Hemorrhage / Lacerations

At 10:29 p.m. a report of hemorrhage/lacerations was made at 245 NE 30 Road.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (10/10)

Chest Pain

At 7:23 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 3007 27th Street.

Theft

At 8:48 a.m. Dollar General, 5318 10th Street, reported a theft.

Breathing Problems

At 11:15 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 1101 Kansas Avenue.

Narcotics Violation

At 12:15 p.m. a report of possession of marijuana was made at 3118 18th Street.

Abdominal Pain / Problems

At 3:07 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 2606 27th Street Apt. B.

Non-Injury Accident

At 5:07 p.m. a hit and run case was made at 2716 10th Street.

Traumatic Injuries

At 8:15 p.m. traumatic injuries were reported at 2907 24th Street.