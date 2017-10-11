Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (10/10)

BOOKED: Ryan Hardey of Durham, KS on Barton County District Court case for felony flee or attempt to elude, possession of stolen property, contributing to a child’s misconduct, reckless driving, fail to signal, and basic speed rule x5, bond set at $5,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Lori Nicole Fiscus on Barton County District Court serve sentence.

BOOKED: Ricky Bryant of Hoisington on BTDC case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Juvenile of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for battery, no bond.

BOOKED: Dena Couch of Great Bend on a Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $1,000 C/S.

RELEASED: Deborah M. Carrasco-Boeckner on Great Bend Municipal Court warrants. Carrasco-Boeckner is being transported to treatment and is released to probation.

RELEASED: Cori Galliart to KDOC.

RELEASED: Randy Moore to KDOC.

RELEASED: Juvenile of Great Bend on Bart County District Court case for battery after being released back to the Group Home.

RELEASED: Corey Detter of Great Bend on Ellinwood Municipal Court case for failure to appear after posting a $300 cash bond.