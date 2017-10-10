Wednesday Weather

Patchy frost before 9am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 67. Light south wind becoming south southeast 8 to 13 mph in the morning.
Wednesday Night
Clear, with a low around 48. South southeast wind around 9 mph.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a south wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 59. South wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 78.
Friday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Saturday
Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Saturday Night
Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 63.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 42.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 71.
Monday Night
Clear, with a low around 48.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 73.