Wednesday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, "The Talk of the Town"

12A-5A           Coast to Coast with George Noory

5A-6A             America in the Morning

6A-7A             “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal

7A-9A             Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment

8:30-9A           “Viewpoints”

9A-10A           Trading Post with John O’Connor

10A-11A        Agri-Talk with Mike Adams – Farmers Forum

11A-11:30     “Perspectives” hosted by Richard Baker. “Ending Rape on College Campuses”

11:30-12P     “City Edition” hosted by Steve Webster – Guests include Great Bend Interim City Administrator George Kolb along with City Attorney Bob Suelter.

12P-12:25     KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info.

12:25-1P        “Sports Day” with Steve Webster and Cole Reif

1P-4P             Dave Ramsey Show

4P-5P             “Market Rally” hosted by Chip Flory 

5P-6P             KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info

6P6:30          ESPN Radio “Jalen & Jacoby”

6:30-10:00     ALDS Game 5New York Yankees @ Cleveland Indians

10:00-MID     ESPN Radio “Freddie & Fitz”