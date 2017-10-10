USD 428 approves a new sport at the Great Bend Middle School

Despite winning the state championship last spring, the Great Bend High School girls bowling team is struggling to field enough bowlers.

Bowling coaches Mike Perry and Jim Mayberry received permission from the USD 428 Board of Education to begin instructional bowling for students at the Great Bend Middle School. Perry says the six week-program will start soon with four weeks of instruction and two weeks of competition.

Mike Perry Audio

Perry says getting the students to Walnut Bowl twice a week during those six weeks was the biggest challenge. The plan is to use district buses to drop them off at bowling alley, but parents or guardians would have to pick them up after practice sometime after 5 p.m.

Perry noted the instructional bowling would be open to both boys and girls, and potentially 6th graders if they needed more numbers or if the 6th grade was ever added to the middle school.

Mike Perry Audio

Eventually Perry and Newberry would like to see a league form with all the Western Athletic Conference schools (Hays, Liberal, Dodge City, Garden City).