Stop ‘N Learn: Fixing Funky Foods

The Great Bend Recreation Commission will be hosting a free Stop ‘N Learn Session titled “Fixing Funky Foods” on Wednesday, October 11, from 12 – 1 p.m. at the Great Bend Activity Center (2715 18th).

Each year more than 20,000 foods arrive on grocery store and convenience store shelves. The next time you are in the grocery store, take a moment to look around at all the new foods on the shelves. These “funky foods” are the focus of this educational program. So, join us and sample something you have never tried before.

Please RSVP if possible by calling the Cottonwood Extension District – Great Bend office at 793-1910 to ensure adequate supplies. Donna Krug, Cottonwood Extension FCS Agent, will be the presenter for this program.

For more information, call the Recreation Commission office at 793-3755 ext. 2 or e-mail us at recreation@gbrec.net.