GREAT BEND — Shelby Ray Jones, 78, died Oct. 8, 2017, in Great Bend, following an extended illness. He was born Sept. 23, 1939, at Mount Pleasant, Pa., the son of Elmer Cleo Jones and Jennie Mae (Bever) Jones Rice. He married Martha A. Saffer Jan. 8, 1965, at Alva, Okla. A Great Bend resident most of his life, Mr. Jones was a captain for the Great Bend Fire Department for 38 years and worked for Haz-Mat Response for 17 years. He was a United States Marine Corps veteran.

Mr. Jones was a member of Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #3111, Lake Barton Golf Club and Great Bend Fire Department Honor Guard, all of Great Bend.

Survivors include his wife, Martha A. Jones, of the home; three daughters, Shana Smith and her husband Russ of Derby, Wendy Karr and her husband David of Olathe, and Paige Jones and Isabel Gomez of Houston, Texas; and five grandchildren, Sean Smith, Shelby Beyer, Dana Karr, Cody Jones and Morgan Karr.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, at Bryant Funeral Home with Bishop Peter G. Solie officiating. Burial will be in Great Bend Cemetery. Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., with the family receiving friends from 6:30 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, at Bryant Funeral Home. Memorials have been established with the Great Bend Fire Department Social and Charity Fund, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

