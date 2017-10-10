Monday Sports Headlines

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith is having the best season of his career by almost any measure. He leads the NFL in completion percentage. Smith also ranks third in yards passing and most importantly has Kansas City off to a 5-0 start. Next up is the team that knocked the Chiefs from the playoffs last season, Pittsburgh.

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – Nebraska will continue the most difficult two-week stretch of its season with a home game against ninth-ranked Ohio State on Saturday night. The Cornhuskers are coming off a three-touchdown loss to Wisconsin. Ohio State beat the Huskers by 59 points last year. Nose tackle Mick Stoltenberg said it will be important for older players to show good leadership at practice so the team is prepared for the challenge the Buckeyes present.

AMES, Iowa (AP) – Iowa State coach Matt Campbell is listing Kyle Kempt and Jacob Park as co-starters for Saturday’s game against Kansas. Park had started the previous nine games before missing last week’s stunning 38-31 win at then-No. 3 Oklahoma for undisclosed personal medical reasons. Kempt completed all but six of his 24 passes and threw three second-half touchdowns for the Cyclones.

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) – Coach Kirby Smart says it’s far too early for Georgia players to pay attention to their No. 4 ranking. At his weekly news conference Smart offered the reminder the undefeated Bulldogs are only halfway to the finish line. Smart says he’ll talk to his players about maintaining focus on Saturday’s Southeastern Conference game against Missouri.

National Sports Headlines

PHOENIX (AP) – The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-1 behind home runs by Cody Bellinger and Austin Barnes Monday night, sweeping their National League West rivals 3-0 in the best-of-five series and advancing to the league championship series. LA will play either the Chicago Cubs or the Washington Nationals for the right to play the American League team in the World Series.

NEW YORK (AP) – The New York Yankees have roared back from a 2-0 deficit to tie their divisional series with Cleveland at two games apiece. Slumping rookie Aaron Judge came up with a key hit to score two runs for New York in its 7-3 victory over the visiting Indians at Yankee Stadium. Starter Luis Severino atoned for a poor Game 1 outing with seven strong innings against the Indians. Cleveland starter Trevor Bauer struggled on three days’ rest and was chased in the second inning.

BOSTON (AP) – The Houston Astros advanced to an American League championship series for the first time, edging the Boston Red Sox 5-4 at Fenway Park. Justin Verlander, acquired from the Detroit Tigers late in the season, made a rare relief appearance to help Houston overtake Boston in the divisional series.

CHICAGO (AP) – Case Keenum led three second-half scoring drives in relief of Sam Bradford, and the Minnesota Vikings spoiled prized rookie quarterback Mitchell Trubisky’s debut with a 20-17 victory over the Chicago Bears Monday night. Kai (kye) Forbath kicked a 26-yard field goal in the closing seconds after Harrison Smith intercepted Trubisky, and the Vikings, who have won three of their first five games, came away with the win after dropping two of the last three.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) – The winless New York Giants are going to be without offensive catalyst Odell Beckham Jr. for the rest of the season. The Giants announced Monday that Beckham will have surgery for his broken left ankle later this week, and his season officially ended when he was put on injured reserve later in the day along with fellow receiver Dwayne Harris. Head coach Ben McAdoo called it “a sad situation.”