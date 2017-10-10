Lady Panther golfers qualify for 5A State

The Great Bend Lady Panthers have qualified for the 5A State Golf Tournament next week in Emporia.

Led by a 6th place finish by Camryn Dunekak and a 7th place finish by Halley Sanders, the Lady Panthers were able to take 3rd place in Monday’s 5A Regional at the Club at Stonridge.

Great Bend will now play in the 5A State Tournament in Emporia on Monday, October 16.

5A Regional Great Bend

1. Maize HS 393

2. Maize South HS 396

3. Great Bend HS 411

4. Wichita-Bishop Carroll 30

5. Liberal HS 445

6. Goddard-Eisenhower 450

7. Goddard HS 451

Individual Scores

1. Tessa Kilian (12) — Maize 90

6. Camryn Dunekack (12) — Great Bend 98

7. Halley Sanders (12) — Great Bend 100

11. Cailee McMullen (10) — Great Bend 106

14. Kaylee Reiser (10) — Great Bend HS 107

25. McKayla Williams (11) — Great Bend 114

42. Grace Soupiset (11) — Great Bend HS 144