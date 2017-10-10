Great Bend school district working on improving students’ behavioral skills

The Multi-Tier System of Supports (MTSS) has highlighted efforts to improve reading and math at length. Behavior is an area the Great Bend school district has been working on over the last three years as well. Improvements and innovations have taken place in how the district addresses behavior in the schools.

Teachers have a checklist where they rate students on a variety of topics that include cheating, lying, and positive influences in their lives.

Following up on that assessment, USD 428 Assistant Superintendent John Popp says the district will then determine if the problems are causing an external or internal reaction from the students.

John Popp Audio

Attendance is monitored closely when grading behavioral qualities. Students that attend school 90 percent or greater are in Tier 1, the desired level. Tier 2 students are attending 85 to 89 percent and Tier 3 students have less than 85 percent attendance. Students with one “F” in their grades are assigned to Tier 2 and those with two or more “Fs” are in Tier 3. Interventions and extra help are given to students in Tier 2 and 3.

USD 428 Board of Education member Cheryl Rugan felt behavior lessons are just as important as reading and math instruction.

Cheryl Rugan Audio

Popp added that each school in the district spends time with the students clearly articulating the behavior expectations. The “Be Safe, Be Respectful, Be Responsible” behavior guidelines are printed at all the schools for different scenarios. For example, a school might have a poster with rules and expectations on how to be safe, respectful, and responsible in the cafeteria, at recess, in the hallway, etc.