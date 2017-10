BUSINESS NEWS

The Great Bend Recreation Commission is now extending their regular registration for Adult and Youth Basketball. As of October 9, till October 13.

Instructional basketball is $35.00 and Youth Basketball there is a fee of $40.00. Adult Basketball a fee of $250.00 per team.

Late registration will be October 16 through October 20. Sign up at GBRC. For more information on these leagues contact the GBRC office at 793-3755 ext 2 or check out their website www.greatbendrec.net.