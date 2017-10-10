Comfort Pro opens new showroom in Larned

BUSINESS NEWS

Comfort Pro, a plumbing and HVAC contractor, opened the doors on their new showroom located in Larned on October 1. Located at 301 W. 14th Street, the new facility has been renovated to make room for new staff and new services.

“My grandfather graduated from Larned High School in the 1940s, so the Larned community is important to me and my family,” says Barry Stalcup, owner of Comfort Pro. “We have invested quite a bit into this new facility, and we invite the public to stop by and check it out during our grand opening.”

The locally owned company will host a Chamber Coffee Hour and Ribbon Cutting ceremony on Thursday, November 2 at 9:30 a.m. The event is open to the public, and will include free breakfast and door prize drawings along with tours of the facility.

The Larned location for Comfort Pro will be open five days per week with a local receptionist.

“Another exciting aspect of our expansion is the ability to offer GE appliances for sale, and repairs for any brand of consumer appliances,” Stalcup says. “Byron Griffin is the newest member of the Comfort Pro team, and brings over 38 years of appliance repair experience.”

Comfort Pro acquired its presence in the Larned community in 2014, when it purchased M&F Plumbing. The previous entity was founded in Larned in the 1950s. Today, Comfort Pro has over 25 vans operating all over Central Kansas with store locations in Great Bend, Larned, and Russell.