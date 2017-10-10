Barton Theatre holding open auditions for “Horror Movie Survival Guide”

Barton Theatre is hosting auditions for its upcoming show “Horror Movie Survival Guide”, a comedic play which spoofs horror movies. Auditions are 4:30-6:30 p.m. on October 11 and 12 in the Fine Arts Auditorium. Rehearsals begin October 16 and the performance is 7 p.m. on November 6. Those who wish to audition can show up anytime during the allotted hours on either night. The Theatre Department will be casting all roles and all technical positions. No preparation is necessary and all are invited to audition.

For more information, contact Dr. Abel at abelr@bartonccc.edu or (620) 792-9333.