USD 428 ready for a master plan for potential large projects

Any major projects, expansions, renovations, or improvements in the near future or in the distant future for the Great Bend school district will be hashed out by an architect.

USD 428 formed a committee consisting of Superintendent Khris Thexton, Assistant Superintendent John Popp, and board members Chris Umphres, Kevin Mauler, and Dr. Larry Kutina to research architects that will develop a master plan for the future of the district’s infrastructure.

Thexton says the architect will guide the district with the best approach going forward.

Khris Thexton Audio

Parking, traffic flow, making space for preschools, potentially moving 6th grade to the middle school, a new bus and maintenance shop, improvements at the District Education Center, and storm rooms are just a few of the topics that the architect could advise the district on and how to make adjustments as efficiently as possible.

The committee narrowed the list of architects from six to three, and Thexton says now the USD 428 Board of Education can listen to 15-20 minute presentations from the finalists before picking an architect.

Khris Thexton Audio

The school board set a work session to hear from the three finalists on October 23 at 5:30 p.m. at the District Education Center.