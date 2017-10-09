Tuesday Weather

Tuesday A 40 percent chance of rain before 10am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 54. North wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tuesday Night Patchy frost after 1am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 36. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 67. Light south wind becoming south southeast 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 49. South southeast wind around 11 mph.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 80.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 83.

Friday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Saturday A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 74.

Saturday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 72.