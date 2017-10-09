Tuesday Weather

A 40 percent chance of rain before 10am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 54. North wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Tuesday Night
Patchy frost after 1am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 36. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 67. Light south wind becoming south southeast 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 49. South southeast wind around 11 mph.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 80.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 60.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 83.
Friday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.
Saturday
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 74.
Saturday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 46.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 72.