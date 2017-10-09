Great Bend Post

Tuesday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

by

12A-5A           Coast to Coast with George Noory

5A-6A             America in the Morning

6A-7A             “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal

7A-9A             Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment

8:30-9A          “Ask the Expert Show” hosted by Patrick Burnett. Guests include Dr. Kurt Williams from Central Kansas Dentistry in Ellsworth.

9A-10A           Trading Post with John O’Connor

10A-11A        Agri-Talk with Mike Adams – The AgriTalk panel will talk trade with Chandler Goule of the National Association of Wheat Growers.

11A-11:30     “Viewpoints” hosted by Steve Webster. Guests include the Director of the Celebration Centre in Lyons Michelle White who will talk about upcoming Fall and Winter activities.

11:30-12:00  “Room 428” hosted by Cole Reif. Guests include USD 428 Federal Programs Coordinator Tricia Reiser.

12P-12:25     KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info.

12:25-1P        “Sports Day” with Steve Webster and Cole Reif

1P-4P             Dave Ramsey Show

4P-8P             NLDSGame 4 – Washington Nationals @ Chicago Cubs

8P-MID           NLDSGame 4 – Los Angeles Dodgers @ Arizona Diamondbacks