Tuesday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory

5A-6A America in the Morning

6A-7A “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal

7A-9A Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment

8:30-9A “Ask the Expert Show” hosted by Patrick Burnett. Guests include Dr. Kurt Williams from Central Kansas Dentistry in Ellsworth.

9A-10A Trading Post with John O’Connor

10A-11A Agri-Talk with Mike Adams – The AgriTalk panel will talk trade with Chandler Goule of the National Association of Wheat Growers.

11A-11:30 “Viewpoints” hosted by Steve Webster. Guests include the Director of the Celebration Centre in Lyons Michelle White who will talk about upcoming Fall and Winter activities.

11:30-12:00 “Room 428” hosted by Cole Reif. Guests include USD 428 Federal Programs Coordinator Tricia Reiser.

12P-12:25 KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info.

12:25-1P “Sports Day” with Steve Webster and Cole Reif

1P-4P Dave Ramsey Show

4P-8P NLDS – Game 4 – Washington Nationals @ Chicago Cubs

8P-MID NLDS – Game 4 – Los Angeles Dodgers @ Arizona Diamondbacks