Snow removal policy getting finalized in Great Bend

The colder temperatures throughout the Golden Belt may not trigger thoughts of snow quite yet, but the City of Great Bend is making sure they are prepared for when the snow does hit. Once again, a copy of the snow and ice control policy was handed out at last week’s Great Bend City Council meeting.

Director of Public Works Charlie Suchy says city crews will inspect the roads as storms begin to form.

Charlie Suchy Audio

This year’s policy did not have any changes from last year’s and its execution will start on 10th Street and Main Street as the two priorities.

Suchy added there has to be at least two inches of snow on the ground before staff will go out and clear it.

Charlie Suchy Audio

Suchy says the city has three trucks, three loaders, and three blades for snow and ice removal. There are always 10 employees on call during snow storms and 400 tons of salt on hand with 200 tons on reserve. Along with 10th and Main Street, McKinley, 6th, Cleveland, 2nd, Broadway, Washington, and streets around police and fire stations are in priority one.

The policy is expected to be adopted at the next council meeting, October 16.