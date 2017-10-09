Participate in Adams, Brown, Beran & Ball’s National Manufacturing Outlook Survey

BUSINESS NEWS

The certified public accounting firm of Adams, Brown, Beran & Ball, Chartered (ABBB) is asking for manufacturing company owners and managers to participate in the second ABBB/Leading Edge Alliance (LEA) National Manufacturing Outlook Survey. The survey results will provide bench-marking data for manufacturers.

This less-than-25-questions survey asks about manufacturing companies’ performance this year, managers’ expectations for next year, and the strategies that high-performing manufacturers find most effective. Individual responses will be kept strictly confidential. The survey closes on October 30, 2017. In January, the resulting aggregate report will be available to those who participated in the survey, providing insightful industry data as manufacturing companies plan for 2018.

“The National Manufacturing Outlook Survey is beneficial to all manufacturing organizations across Kansas and the nation as it will allow businesses to perform comparative benchmarking in the areas of capital spending, R&D investment, talent acquisition, and use of technology,” says Zach Schamaun, CPA, ABBB Manufacturing Service Line Leader. “From this survey, manufacturers will have access to national data allowing them to gauge the industry’s priorities and challenges, revenue and spending, and their overall operation with others.”

In addition, by completing the survey, participants have the option to enter to win one of six $300 Visa or MasterCard cards.

To take the survey, click here or visit www.abbb.com/news.

This project is in partnership with LEA Global and is being conducted in association with leading accounting firms across the country. LEA is the second largest global accounting network in the world. Please contact ABBB if you have questions or inquiries.

