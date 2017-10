GREAT BEND —Officials are investigating the cause of a fire at a home in Great Bend.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Kansas Fire Marshal’s Office and Great Bend Police are assisting with the investigation, according to Great Bend Fire Chief Luke McCormick.

On Friday afternoon the Great Bend Fire Department responded to the 2700 block of 19th Street to battle a house fire.

There were no injuries reported. Check Great Bend Post for additional details as they become available.