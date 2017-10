OCTOBER 9, 2017

Download Trading Post Classified Form CLICK HERE

FOR SALE: 1972 CHEVY LOVE PU W/EXTRA TRANSMISSION. 282-7056

FOR SALE: ANTIQUE ORGAN, LARGE COFFEE TABLE. 282-8562

FOR SALE: 2000 KENWORTH SEMI T600, CB RADIO’S W/MICROPHONES, 27′ IMPERIAL BOAT W/TRAILER OR TRADE FOR HARLEY. 855-0857

WANTED: OLDER RV/BUMPER PULL CAMPER. 640-7432

WANTED: 1993 CHEVY 4WD TRANSMISSION 700R4. 617-9098

FOR SALE: FARM FRESH EGGS, MALE COCKATIEL. 617-4311

FOR SALE: PRECIOUS MOMENTS FOLLOW THE STAR, WE THREE KINGS, SUGARTOWN DR’S. OFFICE. WANTED: SQUASH, HAY BALES. 786-6996

FOR SALE: 100′ OF GUTTER COVERS 282-1712

FOR SALE: WIRE WELDER W/ACCESSORIES, GREEN TOMATOES. 564-3247

WANTED: OKRA. 797-5781

FOR SALE: LARGE AMOUNT OF PRIEFERT LIVESTOCK PANELS, TANKS, HORSE EQUIPMENT, 3 QUARTER HORSES. 785-259-6146

FOR SALE: AMANA WASHING MACHINE. 617-1328

FOR SALE: FARM EGGS, INTEK SWIMMING POOL PUMP & FILTER. 617-6486

FOR SALE: PELLET STOVE, NATURAL HONEY. 792-9414

WANTED: COMMERCIAL POP CORN POPPER. 785-810-8123

WANTED: 1999 2001/03 GMC SIERRA PARTS TRUCK BUMPER HOOD GRILL. 785-614-3694

FOR SALE: 24X22 GREEN HOUSE W/SPARE COVER/EXTRAS. 785-731-1127

FOR SALE: WHIRLPOOL DRYER, LOVESEAT W/RECLINER/CUP HOLDERS. 804-0769 OR 794-6839

FOR SALE: CHEST OF DRAWERS, VANITY W/MIRROR (MATCHING), SOLID OAK TABLE, CABINETS. 617-5136

FOR SALE: 2 MATCHING RECLINERS, 40 GALLON GAS WATER HEATER, 4 WOODEN ROCKERS. 282-7708

FOR SALE: COMPUTER GRAPHICS CARD. 792-9559

FOR SALE: 1998 CHEVY C10 786-9698

WANTED: BIG ROUND BALE FEEDER. 797-9330

WANTED: 2+ TIRES 185/65/14 786-7043

FOR SALE: DALLAS COWBOY COAT (L), CHAIRS, TABLES. 282-3957

TRADING POST CLASSIFIED:

THANK YOU FOR LISTENING & HAVE A GREAT DAY.