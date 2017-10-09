High School Football Schedule – Week 7

Western Athletic Conference
Liberal (4-2) @ Great Bend (4-2)
Dodge City (3-3) @ Garden City (5-1)
McPherson (5-1) @ Hays (2-4)
Central Kansas League
Ellsworth (5-1) @ Hoisington (4-2)
Lyons (0-6) @ Larned (2-4)
Hugoton (3-3) @ Pratt (6-0)
Holcomb (5-1) @ Kingman (3-3)
Nickerson (4-2) @ Wichita Trinity (3-3)
Haven (2-4) @ Halstead (2-4)
Hesston (3-3) @ Hillsboro (1-5)
Rock Creek (2-4) @ Smoky Valley (5-1)
Other 11-Man games
Ellis (2-4) @ LaCrosse (4-2)
Norton (5-1) @ Russell (4-2)
TMP (2-4) @ Phillipsburg (6-0)
Sterling (4-2) @ Hutch Trinity (4-2)
8-Man Schedule
Central Prairie League
Ellinwood (1-5) @ Central Plains (5-1)
Dighton (6-0) @ Otis-Bison (5-1)
St. John (2-4) @ Goessel (1-5)
Pratt-Skyline (1-5) @ Macksville (4-2)
Wichita County (2-4) @ Kinsley (0-6)
Ness City (3-3) @ South Gray (5-1)
Victoria (5-1) @ Osborne (5-1)
Other 8-Man Teams
Stafford (3-3) @ South Barber (5-1)
Chase (1-5) @ Bucklin (2-4)
Wilson (1-5) @ Stockton (0-6)
Kiowa County (3-3) @ Argonia/Attica (5-1)
Satanta (6-0) @ Spearville (6-0)
Hodgeman County (5-1) @ Wallace County (1-5)
Little River (4-2) @ Canton-Galva (3-3)