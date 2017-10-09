Commissioners sign off on Ellinwood Neighborhood Revitalization plan

Barton County Commissioners Monday approved a interlocal agreement with Ellinwood on a neighborhood revitalization plan. The board has already reached agreements with Great Bend, Hoisington and Claflin on the plan that provides tax rebates for qualified new improvements with the county performing the administrative tax functions. Commissioner Alicia Straub, who represents Ellinwood in her district, hopes the program will be taken advantage of by Ellinwood citizens.

Alicia Straub Audio

Ellinwood City Administrator Chris Komarek presented the plan Monday to the board. He agreed with Straub that many people don’t take advantage of the revitalization program, but feels with increased awareness, that will change.

Chris Komarek Audio

There are five taxing districts in Ellinwood including Barton County, the City of Ellinwood, Barton Community College, USD 355 and the Ellinwood District Hospital.