Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (10/6 – 10/8)

10/6

BOOKED: Darrin Halzle of St. John on Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear, bond set in lieu of $20,000 C/S. BCDC case for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and fail to maintain lane, bond set in lieu of $300,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Darrin Halzle on Stafford County District Court case for possession of methamphetamine and driving under the influence, bond set in lieu of $10,000.

BOOKED: Dina Morales-Rodriguez of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Nichole McConkey of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Antonio Zubia-Renteria on Great Bend Municipal Court case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Jesus Leyva Jr. on Great Bend Municipal Court case for drunk pedestrian and minor in consumption, bond set at $250 C/S.

RELEASED: Jeremy McFann of Great Bend to Ford County on their charges.

10/7

BOOKED: Duane (Sammy) Jahay of Ellinwood on a Barton County District Court warrant for possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia, bond set at $10,000 cash. Wichita County District Court warrant for probation violation, bond set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Matthew Walton of Great Bend on a Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $283 cash only.

BOOKED: Joshua Winchester of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for failure to appear, bond is set at $2,500 C/S.

BOOKED: Hope Huslig of Great Bend on GBMC case for failure to appear, bond set in lieu of $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Patrick Doty on Great Bend Municipal Court case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Brian Fellers on a Barton County District Court warrant for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, bond in lieu of $10,000 C/S.

RELEASED: Duane (Sammy) Jahay of Ellinwood on a Barton County District Court warrant for possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia after posting a $10,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding. Wichita County District Court warrant for probation violation after posting a $1,000 cash bond.

RELEASED: Jesus Leyva Jr. of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for drunk pedestrian and minor in consumption after posting a $250 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Matthew Walton of Great Bend on a Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear after posting a $283 cash only bond.

RELEASED: Hope Huslig of Great Bend on GBMC case for failure to appear after posting a $1,000 bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Jennifer A. Hernandez on Barton County Court case after serving time.

RELEASED: Christopher M. Buckley on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court, released with time served.

10/8

BOOKED: Justin Smokes of Great Bend on Ellis County warrant for probation violation, no bond.

BOOKED: Alisha Myers of Great Bend on GBPD case for aggravated burglary, aggravated assault, bond is set in lieu of $50,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Israel Klein of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Chancy Schmidt of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $600 cash only or 48 hours.

BOOKED: Tyler Bowers of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant, bond set at $1,683 cash only.

BOOKED: Sean Flagg of Great Bend on a Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation, bond set at $1,500 cash.

BOOKED: Jacob King of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia, bond set at $10,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Christopher Maher of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $500 cash only. Warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $500 cash. Warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $5,000 C/S. Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court, bond set at $1,386 cash or 16 days in jail. Rice County District Court warrant for failure to appear, no bond. Booked on BCDC case for possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia, bond set at $10,000 C/S.

BOOKED: April Ward of Great Bend on a Barton County District Court case for possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia, bond set at $10,000 C/S.

RELEASED: Cody Crawford of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrants for probation violation for time served by the order of the Court per Judge Willey 30-day sanction.

RELEASED: Chancy Schmidt of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear after posting a $600 cash bond.

RELEASED: Patrick Doty on Great Bend Municipal Court case for served sentence.

RELEASED: Dina Morales-Rodriguez on GBMC battery DV for serve sentence.

RELEASED: Meryl Jane Ramirez on a serve sentence.

RELEASED: Nichole McConkey of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for serve sentence after serving time in accordance with order.

RELEASED: Gwen Finnigan of Great Bend for Barton County District Court warrant for forgery x2, theft by deception x2 after posting a $10,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.