$300,000 bond set for Great Bend man arrested for drug charges

Late on the evening of Thursday, October 5, 2017 at about 11:38 p.m., Deputy Sheriff Sierra Thorne with the Barton County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle in the 400 block of N. Washington St. near the city of Great Bend.

The vehicle was stopped for driving left of center, a traffic infraction. Upon contacting the driver it was discovered he had a warrant for his arrest for failing to appear in court.

During the course of the investigation the deputy discovered nearly a half a pound of suspected methamphetamine with an estimated street value of nearly $8,000. Scales and other drug paraphernalia were also seized.

The driver was identified as Darrin Halzle, age 34 of Great Bend. Halzle was arrested for the warrant and has also been booked on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Halzle is being held at the Barton County Jail in lieu of $300,000 bond.