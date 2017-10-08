Sheriff: Search continues for Kan. felony suspect who fled traffic stop

RENO COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities continue a search for a suspect wanted on a felony warrant.

On Saturday afternoon, a Reno County Deputy noticed a driver that had a felony warrant and tried to make a traffic stop, according to a social media report.

The driver fled and the chase ended near Partridge and Irish Creek Road when the driver and passenger fled on foot.

Reno County Deputies with the assistance of the Kansas Highway Patrol and a tracking dog did an extensive search of the area and could not locate the subjects.

There is no reason to believe the public is in danger, according to the sheriff’s department.

The Sheriff’s Department did not release the names of the suspect.