Monday Weather

Columbus Day A 40 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 57. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 20 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.

Monday Night Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy, with a north wind 16 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday A 30 percent chance of showers before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 54. North wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 38. North wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 68.

Wednesday Night Clear, with a low around 51.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 80.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 81.

Friday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Saturday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 79.

Saturday Night Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.