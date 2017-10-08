Monday USD 428 Board of Education Meeting Agenda

USD 428 BOARD OF EDUCATION MEETINGUSD 428 BOARD OF EDUCATION MEETINGOctober 9, 2017 5:00 p.m.

1. CALL TO ORDER Mr. Umphres1.1 Roll Call1.

2 Adoption of Agenda1.

3 Recognition of Visitors1.

4 Request to Speak Reminder

• Persons may present ideas or concerns regarding USD 428. The Board will take no action at this meeting. Such items will be referred to the appropriate administrator(s) for future information and researched and reported back to the Board at a later meeting. Personalities and behavior of employees are not to be presented during this period but are to be reported to the employee’s immediate supervisor. The president shall determine the amount of time to be spent for citizen participation.1.5 Citizen’s Open Forum

2. RECOGNITIONS / ACHIEVEMENTS Mr. Umphres

• GBHS Yearbook Award.

Congratulations to the GB High School yearbook staff and sponsor Andy Negaard! The GB High School 2017 Rhorea Yearbook and the 2016-2017 yearbook staff were recognized for 2017 Jostens National Yearbook Program of Excellence. Such recognition is given to schools having met or surpassed criteria in the following categories: creating an inclusive yearbook, generating school engagement, and successfully managing the yearbook creation process.

3. STAFF / STUDENT PRESENTATIONS Mr. Umphres

Andrea Stalcup will present information on GBHS Student Council Community Service day and request approval to schedule the all student event on April 26, 2018.

4. COMMUNICATIONS Mr. Umphres• Board Members’ Comments• USD 428 Education Foundation• Written Communications / Correspondence

5. UNFINISHED BUSINESSNone

6. NEW BUSINESS

A. KASB Delegate Assembly Mr. UmphresThe KASB annual convention is set for December 1, 2, and 3, 2017, in Wichita, KS. As part of the registration process, USD 428 must submit the name of the official delegate (and alternate) who will vote on behalf of our local Board of Education regarding pertinent issues. Any board member wishing to serve as delegate or alternate is encouraged to indicate this to Mr. Thexton.

B Notification of Title VI B and Early Childhood Flow-Through Budget Application Mr. UmphresThe public must be notified of the Title VI B and ECH budget, which covers salaries for licensed special education staff salaries. The 2017-2018 application amounts to $975,257 for Title VI B pass-through funds ($6770 lower than the prior year) and $40,705 for ECH ($39 lower than the prior year). The budget application will be available for public review at the Barton County Cooperative of Special Education for the next thirty days.

C. Purchase of AED units Mr. UmphresAdministration will ask for approval to purchase six AED units that will travel with students and coaches to out of town events.

D. GB Middle School Bowling Proposal Mr. UmphresAdministration will propose information regarding the addition of instructional bowling to GB Middle School.

7. ASSISTANT SUPERINTENDET REPORT Mr. Umphres / Mr. Popp

A. Curriculum Day – October 2, 2017Curriculum day focused on the implementation of the MTSS structure across the district. Each building used the time to collaboratively evaluate data and make building level decisions on how to improve MTSS. A survey will be going out to staff to gauge the effectiveness of the curriculum day.

B. Kansas Education Systems Accreditation (KESA)KESA is the new way through which school systems is accredited in Kansas. Administration has been reviewing this process during the last year or so. Schools will now be accredited as a whole system or district, instead of by individual buildings. USD 428 will be entering the process in year four.

C. MTSS Behavior: Reading and math interventions have been discussed at length. Behavior is an area that the district has been working very hard on over the last three years. Many improvements and innovations have taken place in how the district addresses behavior in the schools.

D. Collaboration and Grading Day:The upcoming Collaboration and Grading day that will be at the end of the nine weeks is a new day this year. The district will engage in cross-district collaboration by grade levels and content areas.

E. Adoption Updates:The K-12 science adoption update is moving forward. 7-12 English Language Arts adoption will be starting soon.

F. Curriculum Meeting Minutes Curriculum Steering Committee: 9/5/17Professional Development Council (PDC) minutes: 9/11/17

8. SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT Mr. Umphres / Mr. Thexton

A. Energy ReportEnergy Manager Greg Wells will provide an overview of the district’s energy conservation program, documenting the financial and environmental benefits gleaned through the cooperation of district personnel and through implementation of energy-efficient systems when possible

B. Enrollment Numbers

C. Fire Safety and Awareness Week, October 8-14

D. Bus Driver Appreciation Day, October 18

E. National High School Activities Month

F. Supreme Court Decision Update

G. Board Governance Document

H. Work Session – Architects

I. Superintendent-Student Advisory Council

J. Superintendent Evaluation

K. Approval of Contributions • Jefferson Elementary wishes to accept donations designated for Jefferson Math Night. McDonalds 25.00 Walmart 25.00 Wendy’s Frosty Coupons GB Recreation Commission Loan of climbing blocks

9. FINANCIAL PRESENTATION Mr. Umphres / Mr. Thexton

A. Bills and Financial Reports

10. EXECUTIVE SESSION Mr. Umphres

11. CONSENT AGENDA Mr. Umphres

A. Approval of BOE Meeting Minutes (September 11 and 28, 2017)

B. Acceptance of Bills and Financial ReportsC. Personnel Report

12. UPCOMING MEETING DATES Mr. Umphres

•District Site Council Meeting: at noon on October 24, 2017, at the DEC

•BOE Luncheon Meeting: at noon on October 26, 2017, at GB High School

•Education Foundation Dinner: at 6:00 p.m., on November 16, 2017, at the GB Convention Center

•Annual KASB Convention: on December 1, 2, and 3, 2017, in Wichita, KS

13. ADJOURNMENT Mr. Umphres