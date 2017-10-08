Big 12 Football Recap

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) – Kyle Kempt passed for 343 yards and three touchdowns, including a 25-yarder to Allen Lazard that put Iowa State ahead with 2:19 left and Joel Lanning made plays on offense and defense to lead the Cyclones to a stunning 38-31 victory over No. 3 Oklahoma. The loss snapped Oklahoma’s nation-leading 14-game winning streak and the Sooners’ 18-game run against the Cyclones that dated to 1990.

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) – Kenny Hill ran 3 yards for a touchdown with 2:53 left and No. 8 TCU remained undefeated with a 31-24 victory over No. 23 West Virginia. Hill also threw a touchdown pass and was on the receiving end of another score for the Horned Frogs. Will Grier threw for 366 yards and three touchdowns for West Virginia.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – Chris Warren’s 2-yard touchdown run carried Texas to a 40-34 win over Kansas State in overtime. Warren used his 250-pound body to carry a pile of bodies across the goal line. Freshman Sam Ehlinger passed for 380 yards and ran for 107 more for the Longhorns.

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – Desmond Nisby had four touchdowns rushing, Justin Stockton ran for 161 yards and a score and Texas Tech’s high-flying offense went to the ground in a dominant 65-19 victory over Kansas on Saturday. Nic Shimonek still threw for 233 yards and two scores, and Justus Parker picked off two passes and returned one for a score for the Red Raiders.