Barton Soccer sweeps Garden City

Barton Men 2 Garden City 0

Erupting for four second half goals in its earlier season’s meeting, the Barton Community College men’s soccer team once again used a strong second half performance against Garden City Community College sending the Broncbusters home Saturday afternoon with a 2-0 defeat at the Cougar Soccer Complex.

Barton broke the scoreless deadlock eight minutes into the second frame to snap a near 245 minutes scoreless drought before tacking on another midway through the half while a stout defensive line allowed just one shot towards frame.

The victory improves Barton to 3-2-1 in conference play, 4-2-1 in Region VI, and 8-4-1 on the season in dropping Garden City to 3-9 on the season with a 2-6 and 2-7 conference and region record respectively.

Barton’s next action will come on Monday with a trip to Goodland, Kansas, for a pivotal second place Region VI contest at 6-4-1 Northwest Kansas Technical College in a 5:00 p.m. kick-off.

Barton Women 10 Garden City 0

Four goals from Raley Mantz and another dominant defensive game powered the Barton Community College women’s soccer team to a 10-0 victory Saturday over Garden City Community College at the Cougar Soccer Complex.

The seventh shutout of the season improved the Lady Cougars to 3-3-2 in the Jayhawk, 4-3-2 in Region VI play, and 5-4-3 overall record while Garden City remains winless on the season at 0-11 with a 0-9 and 0-10 conference and region record respectively.

Barton’s next action will come on Monday with a trip to Goodland, Kansas, for a pivotal 3:00 p.m. Region VI contest at second place Northwest Kansas Technical College.