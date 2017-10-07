Sunday Weather

Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Southeast wind around 9 mph becoming east northeast after midnight.
Columbus Day
A 20 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 60. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.
Monday Night
Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 41. Breezy, with a north wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tuesday
A 30 percent chance of showers before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 56.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 39.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 66.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 51.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 76.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 58.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.
Friday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.
Saturday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 77.