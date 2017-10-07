Police: 1 dead after vehicle crash into a house

Just after 1am Saturday, Police officers responded to a one car accident at SW 21st and SW Randolph in Topeka, according to Lt. Steve Roth.

On arrival they found the car had left the roadway for an undetermined reason and struck a fence and a house in the 2700 block of SW 21st.

The driver, who was the sole occupant, was found to be unresponsive. Officers attempted life-saving measures until medical personnel arrived and determined that continuation was futile.

Police did not release the name of the driver.