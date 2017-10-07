New Pharmacist delighted to be part of St. John Community

Stafford County Drug will open its doors in St. John within the next two months but the Pharmacist that will be part of the business has lived in the community since the end of April. Chris Davis will be the pharmacist at the new store that will be located at 311 North Broadway in St. John until they move into the new grocery store that will be constructed along the 281 corridor in the city. Davis is excited to get his first job in a small community, much like his hometown of Scott City.

Chris Davis Audio

Stafford County Drug is owned by Medical Arts Pharmacy in Pratt which is operated by Allison and Cody Freeze. Joining them on the St. John venture is Sloan and Lance Freeman who own pharmacy’s in several Kansas communities including Medicine Lodge and Kiowa. Davis feels blessed for the opportunity that he and his family have in St. John.

Chris Davis Audio

Davis is married to his wife Gail and they have a 7-month old daughter Lillian.

The future location of St. John Drug became clearer this week with the $780,800 grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to Stafford County Economic Development that will be used to construct the new grocery store that will be operated by White’s Foodliner.