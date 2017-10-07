Monday Barton County Commission Meeting Agenda

BOARD OF BARTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS Agenda Meeting

Monday, October 9, 2017 9:00 a.m. Until Close

I. OPENING BUSINESS:

A. Call Meeting to Order.

B. Recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance.

C. Consider Approval of the Agenda.

D. Consider Minutes of the October 2, 2017, Regular Meeting.

E. Any citizen wishing to make statements during the discussion of any item must first be recognized by the Commission Chair. After being recognized, that person should state their name and the name of any organization represented. Statements should be limited to five minutes.

F. Cell phones and other electronic devices, other than those used by the media and law enforcement, should be shut off.

II. OLD BUSINESS – Items tabled, or scheduled, from previous Commission Meetings, will be heard at this time.

-There is no Old Business at this time.

III. NEW BUSINESS – All new business to be considered by the Commission will be heard at this time.

A. ELLINWOOD NEIGHBORHOOD REVITALIZATION PLAN: Interlocal Agreement:

-A Neighborhood Revitalization Plan provides tax rebates for qualified new improvements with the County performing the administrative tax functions. The program provisions, in this case relative to the City of Ellinwood, are outlined in the interlocal agreement and in the Revitalization Plan. Chris Komarek, Ellinwood City Administrator, will present details.

B. TREASURER’S OFFICE: Adams, Brown, Beran and Ball – Special Procedures:

-As is allowed by Kansas statute, Jim Jordan, Treasurer-Elect, has opted to request special auditing procedures upon taking office. Included will be a cash and tax roll reconciliation. Adams, Brown, Beran and Ball (ABBB) anticipates that the cost will not exceed $3,000.00. If unexpected circumstances are encountered, ABBB will discuss additional charges before going forward. Matt Patzner, Finance Officer, will present details.

C. COUNTY ENGINEER: Federal-Aid Construction Engineering Agreement with the Kansas Department of Transportation, Project 5 C-4702-01, Bridge Replacement Project on East Barton County Road:

-On January 17, 2017, the Commission authorized a Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) Federal-Aid Construction Engineering (CE) Agreement for the inspection work to be done for the bridge replacement project on East Barton County Road. KDOT opened bids for the construction contract the following day and the low bid was dramatically higher than KDOT’s estimate. As a result, the bids were rejected and the project was redesigned. The original CE Agreement was not finalized by KDOT due to the change in work and a new inspection agreement has been prepared based on the revised plans. It is noted that under the agreement, the Engineer’s Office will do inspection work and KDOT will reimburse the County for 80% of the inspection costs. Barry McManaman, County Engineer, will provide details.

D. RESOLUTION 2017-18: Placement of Traffic Signs, Stop Signs at the Intersection of NW 70 Avenue and NW 20 Road, Buffalo Township:

-The County Engineer was asked by Road and Bridge staff to determine if stop signs were warranted due to the limited sight distance caused by trees near the intersection of NW 70 Avenue and NW 20 Road in Buffalo Township. After performing a sight distance study and consulting with township officials, Mr. McManaman determined the intersection warrants stop signs using the Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices’ restricted sight distance condition. The proposed Resolution calls for northbound and southbound traffic to stop. Mr. McManaman will provide details.

E. COUNTY ENGINEER: Kansas Department of Transportation, Contract for Preliminary Engineering (PE) Design Services by Consultant (Cost Plus Net Fee Agreement), Project No. 5 C-4869-01:

-Barton County was awarded a Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) project to upgrade signage on approximately 71 miles of County blacktop roads. KDOT will pay 100% of the costs for design, construction and inspection of the project. After a public notice period, two firms expressed interest in the project. The County’s selection team chose Kirkham Michael to do the design work. KDOT has prepared a three-party agreement for the design services with the total compensation not to exceed $39,063.97. Barton County will pay Kirkham Michael for their services and KDOT will reimburse the County for 100% of the cost. Mr. McManaman will provide details.

IV. ENDING BUSINESS – After new items are heard by the Commission, the following items, including announcements, will be heard.

A. ANNOUNCEMENTS: -Following the close of the Agenda Meeting, the Commission will consider the authorization of personnel changes for classified positions, sign any documentation approved during the agenda meeting or sign any other documentation required for regular County business. Similar action may take place throughout the day.

-The annual Tax Sale will be held on Tuesday, October 10, 2017, at 10:00 a.m., in the Conference Room of the Barton County Courthouse.

B. APPOINTMENTS: OCTOBER 9, 2017

9:30 a.m. or following the close of the Agenda Meeting – Regular Business Discussion – Phil Hathcock, Operations Director, and Donna Zimmerman, County Clerk

9:45 a.m. – KDOC Reinvestment Grant – Marissa Woodmansee, Juvenile Services Director

10:00 a.m. – Department Head Meeting with the Commissioners. Department Head meetings are held in the Courthouse Conference Room, Room 101. After the Department Head meeting is closed, the Commission will return to their Chambers.

11:00 a.m. – Chamber Updates – Ellinwood, Hoisington

11:15 a.m. – Review of IAAO Conference – Barb Esfeld, County Appraiser

THE COUNTY EDITION, KVGB-AM – Thursdays at 11:05 a.m. Pam Wornkey, Register of Deeds, is scheduled for October 12, 2017.

V. OTHER BUSINESS:

A. Discussion Items.

B. Citizens or organizations may present requests or proposals for initial consideration.

C. The Commissioners are available to the Public on Mondays during regular business hours.

D. The Commissioners may, individually, schedule personal appointments related to County business at their discretion.

E. The next Regular Meeting will be Monday, October 16, 2017, at 9:00 a.m.

VI. ADJOURN.