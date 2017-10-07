Listen to the Great Bend Mayoral Forum

The city of Great Bend will have a new Mayor next year after Mike Allison decided not to seek another term. There will be three candidates on the November ballot and all three of them participated in a forum held at the Stoneridge Country Club Thursday.

Brock McPherson, Allene Owen, and Joe Andrasek all took the same questions from Eagle Radio’s Cole Reif who was the moderator for the event.

Stoneridge Country Club organized Thursday’s event and purchased the air time for the broadcast that also aired on 1590 KVGB & 97.7 FM.

Listen to the responses from the three candidates below.

Allene Owen Interview

Brock McPherson Interview

Joe Andrasek Interview