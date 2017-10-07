Friday Scores – Cancellations

By The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL

Altoona-Midway 40, Marais des Cygnes Valley 36

Andale 35, Wichita Collegiate 7

Andover 42, Newton 14

Andover Central 43, Circle 21

Atchison 50, KC Harmon 0

Attica/Argonia 68, Fairfield-Cunningham 22

Axtell 62, Wetmore 26

BV North 49, BV West 14

Basehor-Linwood 21, Lansing 13

Baxter Springs 71, Northeast-Arma 12

Belle Plaine 42, Wichita Trinity 13

Bishop Miege 54, Mill Valley 21

Blue Valley 38, Blue Valley Southwest 10

Buhler 24, Augusta 6

Burden Central 32, Udall 30

Burlingame 48, Clifton-Clyde 0

Caldwell 46, Norwich 0

Canton-Galva 66, St. John 32

Carl Junction, Mo. 37, Pittsburg 17

Cedar Vale/Dexter 66, Flinthills 20

Central Plains 52, Little River 12

Centralia 50, Washington County 0

Centre 64, Onaga 14

Chanute 62, Parsons 43

Chaparral 34, Clearwater 22

Cheney 64, Wichita Independent 0

Cherryvale 22, Caney Valley 16

Cheylin 40, Western Plains-Healy 0

Cimarron 30, Elkhart 6

Clay Center 48, Abilene 6

Conway Springs 44, Mulvane 13

Council Grove 40, Central Heights 12

DeSoto 42, Baldwin 0

Derby 34, Salina Central 0

Dighton 20, Wallace County 8

Dodge City 12, Hays 7

Doniphan West 44, Horton 34

Drexel, Mo. 22, Jayhawk Linn 20

El Dorado 55, Independence 6

Erie 19, Eureka 8

Eudora 37, Ottawa 27

Fort Scott 48, Coffeyville 21

Galena 33, Columbus 29

Garden Plain 38, Douglass 16

Girard 53, Southeast, Mo. 0

Goddard 44, Arkansas City 21

Golden Plains 59, Weskan 12

Goodland 42, Ulysses 6

Great Bend 7 Wichita East 6

Greenfield, Mo. 50, Crest 0

Haven 14, Hillsboro 13

Herington 46, Valley Falls 20

Hesston 30, Kingman 14

Hoisington 32, Nickerson 14

Holcomb 21, Lakin 0

Holton 58, Hiawatha 35

Hoxie 54, Quinter 0

Hugoton 34, Southwestern Hts. 0

Humboldt 36, Fredonia 7

Hutchinson 49, Salina South 14

Hutchinson Central Christian 68, Hartford 8

Ingalls 28, Minneola 0

Iola 43, Osawatomie 19

Jackson Heights 52, Wabaunsee 0

Jefferson North 12, Christ Preparatory Academy 6

KC Piper 58, KC Bishop Ward 0

KC Schlagle 54, KC Sumner 7

KC Washington 30, KC Wyandotte 18

Labette County 31, Frontenac 17

Lawrence 28, Olathe South 14

Leavenworth 17, SM North 7

Lebo 54, Chetopa 8

Liberal 42, Wichita Southeast 20

Linn 52, Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 6

Louisburg 33, Spring Hill 0

Lyndon 30, Osage City 17

Macksville 46, Kiowa County 0

Maize 36, Wichita Campus 26

Maize South 49, Winfield 21

Manhattan 42, Junction City 12

Marion 14, Hutchinson Trinity 6

Marmaton Valley 46, Madison/Hamilton 6

Maur Hill – Mount Academy 45, Riverside 8

McPherson 35, Rose Hill 0

Meade 36, Remington 14

Mission Valley 46, Northern Heights 6

Moundridge 44, Inman 8

Nemaha Central 30, Perry-Lecompton 13

Neodesha 60, Bluestem 18

Northern Valley 68, Wilson 0

Norton 35, Colby 6

Oberlin-Decatur 34, Trego 16

Olathe North 41, SM West 6

Olpe 61, Yates Center 0

Osborne 44, Logan/Palco 10

Oswego 27, Valley Heights 16

Otis-Bison 50, Greeley County 0

Oxford 52, Peabody-Burns 6

Paola 37, Bonner Springs 14

Pawnee Heights 47, Wheatland-Grinnell 0

Phillipsburg 34, Larned 6

Pittsburg Colgan 49, Riverton 6

Pleasant Ridge 22, Oskaloosa 16

Pratt 39, Halstead 30

Pretty Prairie 55, Bucklin 8

Rawlins County 40, St. Francis 32

Rossville 38, Burlington 32

Royal Valley 40, Jefferson West 21

SM East 43, Olathe East 14

SM Northwest 7, SM South 6

Sabetha 57, Atchison County 8

Santa Fe Trail 30, Prairie View 27

Satanta 56, Kinsley 14

Scott City 28, Wellington 6

Sedan 54, Southern Coffey 28

Sedgwick 58, Medicine Lodge 7

Shawnee Heights 27, Topeka Hayden 14

Silver Lake 41, Riley County 14

Smith Center 33, Ellis 7

Smoky Valley 22, Lyons 0

Solomon 38, Lincoln 6

South Barber 20, Chase 0

South Central 47, Pratt Skyline 0

South Gray 36, Wichita County 22

South Haven 48, Burrton 32

Spearville 58, Ness City 8

St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 48, Tescott 12

St. Mary’s 26, Rock Creek 21

St. Thomas Aquinas 34, St. James Academy 14

Stafford 34, Ashland 0

Sylvan-Lucas 46, Lakeside 6

Syracuse 35, Sublette 0

Tonganoxie 41, KC Turner 8

Topeka 59, Washburn Rural 7

Topeka Seaman 27, Emporia 13

Topeka West 43, Highland Park 26

Troy 36, McLouth 12

Uniontown 34, Maranatha Academy 26

Valley Center 42, Goddard-Eisenhower 14

Wakefield 56, Frankfort 8

Wamego 14, Concordia 12

Waverly 44, Pleasanton 28

Wellsville 70, Anderson County 12

West Elk 36, St. Paul 22

West Franklin 42, Chase County 12

Wichita Bishop Carroll 42, Wichita South 6

Wichita Heights 34, Kapaun Mount Carmel 24

Wichita Northwest 36, Garden City 23

Wichita West 47, Wichita North 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Beloit vs. Southeast Saline, ppd. to Oct 7th.

Ellinwood vs. Goessel, ppd. to Oct 7th.

Ellsworth vs. Minneapolis, ppd. to Oct 7th.

Hays-TMP-Marian vs. Oakley, ppd. to Oct 7th.

Hodgeman County vs. Triplains-Brewster, ppd.

Johnson-Stanton County vs. LaCrosse, ppd. to Oct 7th.

Marysville vs. Chapman, ppd. to Oct 7th.

Natoma vs. Fowler, ppd.

Republic County vs. Russell, ppd. to Oct 7th.

Rock Hills vs. Pike Valley, ppd. to Oct 10th.

Salina Sacred Heart vs. Plainville, ppd. to Oct 8th.

St. John’s Military vs. Wichita Home School, ppd.

Sterling vs. Ell-Saline, ppd. to Oct 8th.

Thunder Ridge vs. Stockton, ppd. to Oct 7th.

Victoria vs. Bennington, ppd. to Oct 8th.



