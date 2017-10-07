Friday Scores – Cancellations

By The Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL
Altoona-Midway 40, Marais des Cygnes Valley 36
Andale 35, Wichita Collegiate 7
Andover 42, Newton 14
Andover Central 43, Circle 21
Atchison 50, KC Harmon 0
Attica/Argonia 68, Fairfield-Cunningham 22
Axtell 62, Wetmore 26
BV North 49, BV West 14
Basehor-Linwood 21, Lansing 13
Baxter Springs 71, Northeast-Arma 12
Belle Plaine 42, Wichita Trinity 13
Bishop Miege 54, Mill Valley 21
Blue Valley 38, Blue Valley Southwest 10
Buhler 24, Augusta 6
Burden Central 32, Udall 30
Burlingame 48, Clifton-Clyde 0
Caldwell 46, Norwich 0
Canton-Galva 66, St. John 32
Carl Junction, Mo. 37, Pittsburg 17
Cedar Vale/Dexter 66, Flinthills 20
Central Plains 52, Little River 12
Centralia 50, Washington County 0
Centre 64, Onaga 14
Chanute 62, Parsons 43
Chaparral 34, Clearwater 22
Cheney 64, Wichita Independent 0
Cherryvale 22, Caney Valley 16
Cheylin 40, Western Plains-Healy 0
Cimarron 30, Elkhart 6
Clay Center 48, Abilene 6
Conway Springs 44, Mulvane 13
Council Grove 40, Central Heights 12
DeSoto 42, Baldwin 0
Derby 34, Salina Central 0
Dighton 20, Wallace County 8
Dodge City 12, Hays 7
Doniphan West 44, Horton 34
Drexel, Mo. 22, Jayhawk Linn 20
El Dorado 55, Independence 6
Erie 19, Eureka 8
Eudora 37, Ottawa 27
Fort Scott 48, Coffeyville 21
Galena 33, Columbus 29
Garden Plain 38, Douglass 16
Girard 53, Southeast, Mo. 0
Goddard 44, Arkansas City 21
Golden Plains 59, Weskan 12
Goodland 42, Ulysses 6
Great Bend 7 Wichita East 6
Greenfield, Mo. 50, Crest 0
Haven 14, Hillsboro 13
Herington 46, Valley Falls 20
Hesston 30, Kingman 14
Hoisington 32, Nickerson 14
Holcomb 21, Lakin 0
Holton 58, Hiawatha 35
Hoxie 54, Quinter 0
Hugoton 34, Southwestern Hts. 0
Humboldt 36, Fredonia 7
Hutchinson 49, Salina South 14
Hutchinson Central Christian 68, Hartford 8
Ingalls 28, Minneola 0
Iola 43, Osawatomie 19
Jackson Heights 52, Wabaunsee 0
Jefferson North 12, Christ Preparatory Academy 6
KC Piper 58, KC Bishop Ward 0
KC Schlagle 54, KC Sumner 7
KC Washington 30, KC Wyandotte 18
Labette County 31, Frontenac 17
Lawrence 28, Olathe South 14
Leavenworth 17, SM North 7
Lebo 54, Chetopa 8
Liberal 42, Wichita Southeast 20
Linn 52, Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 6
Louisburg 33, Spring Hill 0
Lyndon 30, Osage City 17
Macksville 46, Kiowa County 0
Maize 36, Wichita Campus 26
Maize South 49, Winfield 21
Manhattan 42, Junction City 12
Marion 14, Hutchinson Trinity 6
Marmaton Valley 46, Madison/Hamilton 6
Maur Hill – Mount Academy 45, Riverside 8
McPherson 35, Rose Hill 0
Meade 36, Remington 14
Mission Valley 46, Northern Heights 6
Moundridge 44, Inman 8
Nemaha Central 30, Perry-Lecompton 13
Neodesha 60, Bluestem 18
Northern Valley 68, Wilson 0
Norton 35, Colby 6
Oberlin-Decatur 34, Trego 16
Olathe North 41, SM West 6
Olpe 61, Yates Center 0
Osborne 44, Logan/Palco 10
Oswego 27, Valley Heights 16
Otis-Bison 50, Greeley County 0
Oxford 52, Peabody-Burns 6
Paola 37, Bonner Springs 14
Pawnee Heights 47, Wheatland-Grinnell 0
Phillipsburg 34, Larned 6
Pittsburg Colgan 49, Riverton 6
Pleasant Ridge 22, Oskaloosa 16
Pratt 39, Halstead 30
Pretty Prairie 55, Bucklin 8
Rawlins County 40, St. Francis 32
Rossville 38, Burlington 32
Royal Valley 40, Jefferson West 21
SM East 43, Olathe East 14
SM Northwest 7, SM South 6
Sabetha 57, Atchison County 8
Santa Fe Trail 30, Prairie View 27
Satanta 56, Kinsley 14
Scott City 28, Wellington 6
Sedan 54, Southern Coffey 28
Sedgwick 58, Medicine Lodge 7
Shawnee Heights 27, Topeka Hayden 14
Silver Lake 41, Riley County 14
Smith Center 33, Ellis 7
Smoky Valley 22, Lyons 0
Solomon 38, Lincoln 6
South Barber 20, Chase 0
South Central 47, Pratt Skyline 0
South Gray 36, Wichita County 22
South Haven 48, Burrton 32
Spearville 58, Ness City 8
St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 48, Tescott 12
St. Mary’s 26, Rock Creek 21
St. Thomas Aquinas 34, St. James Academy 14
Stafford 34, Ashland 0
Sylvan-Lucas 46, Lakeside 6
Syracuse 35, Sublette 0
Tonganoxie 41, KC Turner 8
Topeka 59, Washburn Rural 7
Topeka Seaman 27, Emporia 13
Topeka West 43, Highland Park 26
Troy 36, McLouth 12
Uniontown 34, Maranatha Academy 26
Valley Center 42, Goddard-Eisenhower 14
Wakefield 56, Frankfort 8
Wamego 14, Concordia 12
Waverly 44, Pleasanton 28
Wellsville 70, Anderson County 12
West Elk 36, St. Paul 22
West Franklin 42, Chase County 12
Wichita Bishop Carroll 42, Wichita South 6
Wichita Heights 34, Kapaun Mount Carmel 24
Wichita Northwest 36, Garden City 23
Wichita West 47, Wichita North 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Beloit vs. Southeast Saline, ppd. to Oct 7th.
Ellinwood vs. Goessel, ppd. to Oct 7th.
Ellsworth vs. Minneapolis, ppd. to Oct 7th.
Hays-TMP-Marian vs. Oakley, ppd. to Oct 7th.
Hodgeman County vs. Triplains-Brewster, ppd.
Johnson-Stanton County vs. LaCrosse, ppd. to Oct 7th.
Marysville vs. Chapman, ppd. to Oct 7th.
Natoma vs. Fowler, ppd.
Republic County vs. Russell, ppd. to Oct 7th.
Rock Hills vs. Pike Valley, ppd. to Oct 10th.
Salina Sacred Heart vs. Plainville, ppd. to Oct 8th.
St. John’s Military vs. Wichita Home School, ppd.
Sterling vs. Ell-Saline, ppd. to Oct 8th.
Thunder Ridge vs. Stockton, ppd. to Oct 7th.
Victoria vs. Bennington, ppd. to Oct 8th.
Friday Scores – Cancellations
