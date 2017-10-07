Saturday Sports Update

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) – Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield set an NCAA record for passing efficiency last season. He has posted even better numbers this season. His efficiency has helped the Sooners win an FBS-best 14 straight games. Mayfield looks to keep the momentum going Saturday against Iowa State.

(AP) – Iowa State quarterback Jacob Park will not play against No. 3 Oklahoma on Saturday for undisclosed medical reasons. The school announced Friday that Park is taking a leave from the team to work through personal health issues. He remains a member of the team.

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – No. 9 Wisconsin has won four straight and five of six against Nebraska, and the Badgers enter the game Saturday night as the biggest favorite of any visiting team at Memorial Stadium in 43 years. Sole possession of first place in the Big Ten West will be at stake. The Huskers are entering a crucial stretch, with back-to-back home games against Wisconsin and No. 10 Ohio State and a trip to improved Purdue.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – For the past two seasons, the Texas Longhorns were a disaster on defense and that spelled doom in the Big 12. That may be changing. Under first-year coach Tom Herman and defensive coordinator Todd Orlando, the Texas defense is playing faster, hitting harder and creating more opportunistic turnovers. Now the Longhorns head into the heart of the Big 12 schedule, starting Saturday night at home against Kansas State.

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) – For the first time in nine years, Iowa is 0-2 in the Big Ten. What a perfect time for the Hawkeyes to host Illinois. Iowa couldn’t have asked for a better situation ahead of its bye week than facing the Fighting Illini on Saturday _ at least on paper. The Hawkeyes are surprisingly just 12th in the Big Ten in rushing offense, but Illinois is last in the league in rushing defense.

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – Kansas has lost 10 straight games to Texas Tech. But there have been several close calls along the way, including a nip-and-tuck affair at Memorial Stadium two years ago. And that has given Kansas confidence and Red Raiders coach Kliff Kingsbury plenty of reason to have his team prepared. The two teams meet Saturday at Kansas.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – The Kansas City Chiefs will be without center Mitch Morse and right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif when they face J.J. Watt and the Houston Texans’ defensive front Sunday night. Morse remains sidelined after spraining his foot last month against Philadelphia. Duvernay-Tardif was ruled out Friday after spraining his left knee last Monday night against Washington.

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) – The South Dakota State men’s basketball team tops this year’s Summit League preseason poll, with the University of South Dakota close behind. SDSU received 13 first-place votes and USD 12 in the annual poll by league head coaches, sports information directors and media. North Dakota State is third in the poll, followed by Fort Wayne, Denver, Omaha, Oral Roberts and Western Illinois.