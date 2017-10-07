11-year-old Kan. girl dies, 3 hospitalized after crash

GRAY COUNTY — A Kansas girl died in an accident just before 8a.m. Saturday in Gray County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1999 Olds Intrigue driven by Irian V. Filatova, 48, Lakin, was southbound on Kansas 23 five miles east of Montezuma.

The driver failed to stop at the stop sign, entered the intersection, and was struck by 2008 Nissan Xterra driven by Jesus M. Millan-Pena, 66, Elkhart, that was eastbound on U.S.56.

Both vehicles came to rest in the southeast ditch.

A passenger in the Olds Zarina Butler, 11, Lakin, was transported to the hospital in Dodge City where she died.

EMS also transported Filatova, Millan-Pena and a passenger in the Nissan Rosa Millan, 61, Elkhart, to the hospital in Dodge City.

Butler and Millan were not wearing seat belts, according to the KHP.