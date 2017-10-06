Weekend Weather

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 76. West northwest wind 8 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night Clear, with a low around 50. South southwest wind around 7 mph.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 79. South southwest wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Southeast wind 7 to 10 mph.

Columbus Day A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 63.

Monday Night A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Breezy.

Tuesday A 20 percent chance of showers before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 39.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 66.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 47.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 72.

Thursday Night A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Friday A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.