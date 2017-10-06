Weekend Weather

Saturday Night
Clear, with a low around 50. South southwest wind around 7 mph.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 79. South southwest wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Southeast wind 7 to 10 mph.
Columbus Day
A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 63.
Monday Night
A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Breezy.
Tuesday
A 20 percent chance of showers before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 39.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 66.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 47.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 72.
Thursday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Friday
A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.