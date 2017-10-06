Upcoming Great Bend High School orchestra events

October 9

The Great Bend High School orchestras will perform on Monday, Oct. 9 at 7 p.m. at the high school auditorium.

Orchestra Director Jennifer Demaree said the Chamber Orchestra will play “To Tame the Raging Rapids,” “I Remember” and “Geometric Dance.” The Concert Orchestra will play “Dance Diabolique,” “Summer Stomp” and “Simple Squaredance.”

October 14

Come enjoy the fall weather, pick a pumpkin and relax with some fun music when the Great Bend High School orchestra and Great Bend Middle School String Rhapsody group play fiddle music in the barn at Long Pumpkin Patch.

Orchestra Director Jennifer Demaree said the string musicians will play from 10:30-11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 14 at the pumpkin patch located at 163 NE 30 Road in Great Bend.