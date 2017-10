Due to anticipated weather Friday night, local high schools have moved up start times for their football games. The Panther Booster Club tailgate has been cancelled.

Great Bend’s home game against Wichita East will kick off at 5 p.m. (Broadcast on 104.3 FM)

Larned’s home contest versus Phillipsburg will begin at 5 p.m. (Broadcast on 106.9 FM)

Hoisington’s road game at Nickerson will start at 6 p.m. (Broadcast on 100.7 FM)