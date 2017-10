OCTOBER 6, 2017

Download Trading Post Classified Form CLICK HERE

Studio Line 9AM – 10AM: 620-792-2479

FOR SALE: 2 1969 CHEVY PU 1/2 TON, 3/4 TON, 2 CREAM CANS. WANTED: BIAS PLY TRACTOR TIRES. 785-650-1175

FOR SALE: GOOSE DECOY’S, DUCK DECOY’S & CRANE DECOY’S. 617-7908

WANTED: OLDER RV/CAMPER/PULL TYPE 25′ TRAILER, BUMPER PULL. 640-7432

FOR SALE: GO CART W/EXTRA TIRES, ELECTRIC RANGE, 2 WHEEL TRAILER. 639-2038

WANTED: TREADMILL. 377-7043

FOR SALE: FARM FRESH EGGS, COCKATIEL MALE. 617-4311

FOR SALE: 2 FILE CABINETS, 4-1 RADIO, 2 7-1/4″ SKIL SAWS. 786-1945

WANTED: WASHER. 282-8412

FOR SALE: 1993 JEEP WRANGLER SIERRA W/EXTRAS, DAYTON DRILL PRESS, GORILLA LADDER. 793-0979

FOR SALE: AMANA WASHER. 617-1328

WANTED: STORAGE SHED 10X12 OR BIGGER, LARGE ROUND GRASS BALES. 617-3944

FOR SALE: 15 DOZEN CANNING JARS. 566-7472

FOR SALE: GUTTER COVERS 100′ 282-1712

FOR SALE: LARGE GREEN HOUSE 28’X22′ W/NEW COVER, 785-731-1127

FOR SALE: 2005 CHEVY DURAMAX 3/4 TON 4WD, 2 POLARIS 500 4 WHEELERS, 2003 OLDSMOBILE ALERO. 617-8267

FOR SALE: 5TH WHEEL CAMPER. 617-8267

FOR SALE: 2 PICNIC TABLES. 797-1692

FOR SALE: 40 GALLON GAS HOT WATER HEATER, 2 MATCHING RECLINERS, FOOTSTOOL. 282-7708

FOR SALE: FERRET CAGE (2 STORY) 3’X2’X5′ ON CASTERS. 527-4417 OR 285-9303

FOR SALE: CHILD’S TABLE & CHAIRS, 3 INTERCOM SYSTEMS, 2 COCKATIELS. 617-3505

FOR SALE: 10-12 HUNTING VEST VARIOUS SIZES. 785-227-5347

FOR SALE: PELLET STOVE, HONEY. 792-9414

FOR SALE: CHRISTMAS PRECIOUS MOMENTS, SUGAR TOWN PRECIOUS MOMENTS, 6″ CAST IRON SKILLET. 786-6996

FOR SALE: QUEEN SIZE COMFORTER/SHAMS/BED RUFFLE, SEIKO WALL CLOCK. 653-4189

WANTED: TIRES E 205/75/15 639-4670

FOR SALE: LADIES SAS SHOES 8-1/2M, WOMEN’S ANKLE BOOTS 9 DK BRWN, JOHN DEERE WALL CLOCK/ITEMS. 639-2361

FOR SALE: TOOLS, ROLLATOR WALKER. 603-3907

TRADING POST CLASSIFIED:

MOVED AND HAVE DOWNSIZED SALE. LOCATED: 5933 HEMLOCK, STARTS TOMORROW MORNING AT 8AM SMALL KITCHEN APPLIANCES, FURNITURE, , HOUSEHOLD & DECORATING ITEMS , BICYCLE, CABINETS, NEW CABINET HARDWARE. ALSO, TEEN CLOTHING, CHIMNEY PIPE & FLASHING, WEED EATER, MOWER, ANTIQUE SECRETARY, HAND TOOLS, SHOVELS, AND A LARGE AMOUNT OF MISCELLANEOUS ITEMS. INSIDE SALE.

GOLDEN BELT HUMANE SOCIETY/ADOPT A PET WILL BE AT ORSCHELN’S TOMORROW FROM 10AM UNTIL 2PM. WALKING TACOS, HAMBURGERS, HOT DOGS, BRATS (CHOICE OF MEAT) CHIPS, COOKIES AND BOTTLED WATER WILL BE SOLD FOR $6.00. MANY DOGS WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR ADOPTION. IF YOU CAN’T “ADOPT” THEN PLEASE HELP US FILL THE TRUCK BY DONATING ITEMS SUCH AS; DRY PUPPY & KITTEN FOOD, PAPER TOWELS, NON CLUMPING CAT LITTER, BLEACH, BOTTLED WATER, CAT TOYS, LARGE DRAWSTING TRASH BAGS, PRINTER PAPER, DAWN DISH SOAP AND PLEASE REMEMBER ADOPT DON’T SHOP. PLEASE ASK ABOUT THE SPECIALS GOING ON RIGHT NOW REGARDING: SPAYING, NEUTER, SHOTS ETC.

SACRED HEART PARISH (12TH & STATE IN LARNED) WILL BE SPONSORING AN ABC SALE. (ANYTHING BUT CLOTHES SALE). THE SALE STARTS TOMORROW FROM 2PM UNTIL 7PM AND SATURDAY FROM 7AM UNTIL NOON AND WILL BE HELD ST THE SACRED HEART PARISH CENTER. VARIOUS HOUSEHOLD AND MISCELLANEOUS ITEMS WILL BE AVAILABLE. MOST ITEMS ARE “TAKE WHAT YOU WANT AND PAY WHAT YOU THINK ITS WORTH UNLESS OTHEREWISE MARKED. PROCEEDS FROM THE SALE BENEFIT THE ACTIVITIES OF THE ALTAR SOCIETY.

GARAGE SALE: THE LOCATION: 39 NW 48 RD GREAT BEND (NORTH ON WASHINGTON, TURN LEFT AND LOOK FOR THE SIGNS). THE SALE STARTS FRIDAY AT 4:00PM UNTIL 7PM AND SATURDAY FROM 7AM UNTIL NOON. SELLING: TORO ZERO TURN RIDING MOWER, PILATES REFORMER, TRAEGER GRILL, DIRT BIKE, MICROWAVE, MINI FRIDGE, HARLEY DAVIDSON GEAR, SPORTS EQUIPMENT, GARDENING SUPPLIES, FURNITURE, ANTIQUES & REFURBISHED TREASURES, DESIGNER CLOTHING FOR ALL AGES, BABY CLOTHING, HOME DÉCOR, KITCHENWARE, BOOKS FOR ALL AGES. THIS IS A CASH ONLY SALE.

THANK YOU FOR LISTENING & HAVE A GREAT WEEK-END.