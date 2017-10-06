Mayoral Forum to be broadcast Saturday morning

The city of Great Bend will have a new Mayor next year after Mike Allison decided not to seek another term. There will be three candidates on the November ballot and a select group of citizens heard what they had to think Thursday during an invitation only event held at the Stoneridge Country Club.

Brock McPherson, Allene Owen, and Joe Andrasek all took the same questions from Eagle Radio’s Cole Reif who was the moderator for the event. All the candidates answered the same 10-questions.

What did they say? You can find out Saturday morning at 10:05 a.m. as 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM will broadcast that forum in its entirety.

Stoneridge Country Club organized Thursday’s event and purchased the air time for the broadcast.