Man who killed Kansas detective sentenced for carjacking

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (AP) — The man who killed a Kansas City, Kansas, police detective last year was sentenced to more time in prison for crimes he committed in another county the same day.

The Kansas City Star reports 30-year-old Curtis Ayers was sentenced Thursday to 19 years and five months for carjacking and robbery.

Ayers is already serving a life sentence for the shooting death of Detective Brad Lancaster on May 19, 2016, near the Kansas Speedway.

After the shooting, Ayers fled and committed several other crimes, including entering a home in Basehor in Leavenworth County and stealing a man’s car at gunpoint.

He was arrested later that day in Kansas City, Missouri, after a police officer shot Ayers while he was trying another carjacking.