Kansas man jailed after chase in 2 NW Kansas counties

SHERIDAN COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on numerous charges after a Thursday night chase and Friday morning arrest.

Just after 10:30p.m. Thursday, an officer with the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office attempted to make a traffic stop on a 1994 Ford Explorer for a stop sign violation in Selden.

After the officer initiated his emergency lights and sirens, the vehicle sped away at a high rate of speed. The chase traveled into southern Decatur County and then back into Sheridan County, according to a social media report.

Once the vehicle made it back into Selden, the suspect drove to residence in Selden where he had living.

The suspect then turned his vehicle into the officer’s patrol vehicle. The officer gave orders for the suspect to get out of the vehicle.

The suspect ignored these orders, backed his vehicle away from the officer and then revved his motor towards the officer.

The officer then fired four (4) rounds at the suspect vehicle. A short pursuit ensued again for a couple of blocks, where the suspect wrecked the vehicle and then fled on foot.

Officers from the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office, Kansas Highway Patrol, Hoxie Police Department,

Thomas County Sheriff’s Office, and Decatur County Sheriff’s Office established a perimeter and searched numerous areas within Selden.

Just after 4a.m. the Sheridan County Communication Center received information that the suspect was at a residence on Main Street in Selden.

After officers with the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office arrived, they established a perimeter, entry was made into the residence. The suspect once again did not comply with orders and an officer deployed his Taser. The suspect was placed under arrest without further incident. Police reported no injuries.

The suspect is being held at the Sheridan County Jail pending formal charges and the investigation is ongoing. Police did not release the name of the suspect.