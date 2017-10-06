Friday Sports Update

HOUSTON (AP) – The Houston Texans are feeling pretty good after scoring a franchise-record 57 points in a win over the Tennessee Titans last week. Now they’ll see if they can keep things up offensively against the NFL’s only undefeated team in the Kansas City Chiefs. The Texans (2-2) understand say they can’t rest on what they did last week.

WASHINGTON (AP) – The NFL is looking into a claim by Washington Redskins receiver Terrelle Pryor that a fan in Kansas City made racist remarks to him. Pryor says it got so bad that a league employee had to stand next to him on the sideline.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – It has only taken four games for Kareem Hunt to earn a reputation as a second-half star. The Chiefs rookie only gets stronger while everyone else gets tired in the fourth quarter, and that has been reflected in his numbers. He averages 5.7 yards per carry through the first 30 minutes and 8.3 yards the second.

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – No. 9 Wisconsin has won four straight and five of six against Nebraska, and the Badgers enter the game Saturday night as the biggest favorite of any visiting team at Memorial Stadium in 43 years. Sole possession of first place in the Big Ten West will be at stake. The Huskers are entering a crucial stretch, with back-to-back home games against Wisconsin and No. 10 Ohio State and a trip to improved Purdue.

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) – Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield set an NCAA record for passing efficiency last season. He has posted even better numbers this season. His efficiency has helped the Sooners win an FBS-best 14 straight games. Mayfield looks to keep the momentum going Saturday against Iowa State.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – For the past two seasons, the Texas Longhorns were a disaster on defense and that spelled doom in the Big 12. That may be changing. Under first-year coach Tom Herman and defensive coordinator Todd Orlando, the Texas defense is playing faster, hitting harder and creating more opportunistic turnovers. Now the Longhorns head into the heart of the Big 12 schedule, starting Saturday night at home against Kansas State.

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) – For the first time in nine years, Iowa is 0-2 in the Big Ten. What a perfect time for the Hawkeyes to host Illinois. Iowa couldn’t have asked for a better situation ahead of its bye week than facing the Fighting Illini on Saturday – at least on paper. The Hawkeyes are surprisingly just 12th in the Big Ten in rushing offense, but Illinois is last in the league in rushing defense.

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – Kansas has lost 10 straight games to Texas Tech. But there have been several close calls along the way, including a nip-and-tuck affair at Memorial Stadium two years ago. And that has given Kansas confidence and Red Raiders coach Kliff Kingsbury plenty of reason to have his team prepared. The two teams meet Saturday at Kansas.